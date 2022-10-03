Encroachments cut off access to Nizampet colony

The main road in Nizampet along which large pits have been dug to accommodate pillars, thus reducing the width of the road. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Residents of a colony in Nizampet said they are facing nuisance because the neighbouring colony’s residents encroaching on a roads in the area by carrying out constructions.

The affected residents are from Balaji Hills Colony in Nizampet. The neighbouring colony is Indiramma Colony Phase II, a government commissioned colony sanctioned to provide housing for the economically backward sections. Since a few weeks, residents of Indiramma Colony have been carrying out constructions of both residential and commercial types by encroaching on the roads in the area.

Balaji Hills residents say since the constructions began, it has not been possible for bigger vehicles such as school buses and water tankers to travel on the roads. As part of the latest encroachment, pits have been dug on the busy main road connecting Nizampet Miyapur Metro Station to accommodate pillars, which has reduced the width of the road from 30 feet to 15 feet. This has completely cut off access of the larger vehicles to the colony.

The aggrieved residents have met the Nizampet Mayor and municipal commissioner over the issue, and even tried to register a police complaint, but to no avail. They allege that the authorities are unwilling to take action as the Indiramma Colony residents form a vote bank.

While other encroachments were commissioned by individuals, the latest one reportedly is financed by residents of all 24 blocks of the colony.

On Saturday, following their complaint to the Mayor, municipal workers arrived on the street to fill the roadside pits created for the pillars. Immediately, over a hundred people from Indiramma Colony gathered on the spot, protested against the municipal body’s action and blocked the road. After negotiations, they dispersed, but the pits are still not filled.

President of the colony and TRS member Subba Reddy, who is trying to broker negotiations between the two parties, said all construction activity has stopped since five days, with the police checking up on the same every day. “We are speaking to both parties and the issue will be sorted in 2-3 days. All encroachments will be removed after taking permission from higher officials,” he said.