  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2022 Dasara rush: 520 spe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dasara rush: 520 special buses from Vizag; special trains too

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 1:49 am IST
RTC has announced that no extra fare will be charged on special buses during the Dasara season. The company is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand. — DC File Image
 RTC has announced that no extra fare will be charged on special buses during the Dasara season. The company is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Public transport companies –the Railways and the Public Transport Department (erstwhile APSRTC) -- have introduced more services to meet the rush of passengers at both bus and railway stations in Visakhapatnam for the Dasara festival season.

As Dasara holidays were announced for schools and colleges till October 6, the rush of passengers at Dwaraka bus station started increasing from Saturday.

To clear the Dasara rush, RTC has announced 520 special buses from Visakhapatnam to major areas like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Rajahmundry till October 9.

RTC Visakhapatnam regional manager Appala Raju said 280 special buses were currently being operated between Visakhapatnam and various areas till October 4. There are 40 buses for Hyderabad, 70 for Vijayawada, 50 for Rajahmundry, 20 for Kakinada and 100 for Srikakulam, Ichchapuram, Patapatnam. Palasa, Vizianagaram etc.

After Dasara, another 240 special buses will be plying between Visakhapatnam and other places between October 6 and 9.  This includes 20 for Hyderabad, 100 for Vijayawada, 50 for Rajahmundry, 20 for Kakinada and 50 for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. 

RTC has announced that no extra fare will be charged on special buses during the Dasara season. The company is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand.

On the other hand, special trains between Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar have been started and are currently running till further notice from the railways.

...
Tags: no additional charge for special buses, dasara rush, special rtc buses for dasara
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

GHMC has set up 74 baby ponds to facilitate immersion of Bathukamma (DC File Image)

3,000 Bathukammas to be carried from LB Stadium to Tank Bund

The trio was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city. (Photo: By arrangement)

Trio held for planning terror attacks, four grenades recovered

A traffic cop on duty in Hyderabad in this representational image. (Image: DC)

Mobile use while driving on the rise, worries traffic police

The main road in Nizampet along which large pits have been dug to accommodate pillars, thus reducing the width of the road. (Image: DC)

Encroachments cut off access to Nizampet colony



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

26 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's Kanpur

Injured arrives hospital in Kanpur after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured. (PTI Photo)

Farm law is not an ongoing issue: SC on plea seeking permission to hold satyagraha

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

PM Modi launches 5G services in India, calls it dawn of new era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on Monday the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter . (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->