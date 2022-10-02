Dasara rush: 520 special buses from Vizag; special trains too

RTC has announced that no extra fare will be charged on special buses during the Dasara season. The company is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Public transport companies –the Railways and the Public Transport Department (erstwhile APSRTC) -- have introduced more services to meet the rush of passengers at both bus and railway stations in Visakhapatnam for the Dasara festival season.

As Dasara holidays were announced for schools and colleges till October 6, the rush of passengers at Dwaraka bus station started increasing from Saturday.

To clear the Dasara rush, RTC has announced 520 special buses from Visakhapatnam to major areas like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Rajahmundry till October 9.

RTC Visakhapatnam regional manager Appala Raju said 280 special buses were currently being operated between Visakhapatnam and various areas till October 4. There are 40 buses for Hyderabad, 70 for Vijayawada, 50 for Rajahmundry, 20 for Kakinada and 100 for Srikakulam, Ichchapuram, Patapatnam. Palasa, Vizianagaram etc.

After Dasara, another 240 special buses will be plying between Visakhapatnam and other places between October 6 and 9. This includes 20 for Hyderabad, 100 for Vijayawada, 50 for Rajahmundry, 20 for Kakinada and 50 for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

RTC has announced that no extra fare will be charged on special buses during the Dasara season. The company is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand.

On the other hand, special trains between Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar have been started and are currently running till further notice from the railways.