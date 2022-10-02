  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2022 Booster dose: Telang ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Booster dose: Telangana fares better amid high hesitancy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 10:04 pm IST
A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive. (Image: PTI)
 A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive. (Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: As the Central government’s 75-day window for free booster shots has ended, only 41.5 per cent of Telangana's adult population has taken the third dose of Covid vaccine. However, even this figure is the second highest among all states, showing the increased vaccine hesitancy for booster doses in the country.

As per data from the Union ministry of health & family welfare, the nationwide average coverage of the third dose is just around 23 per cent. In Telangana, as of Sunday, 1.15 crore people or 41.5 per cent have taken the dose.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has covered the highest population among all states, with 44.4 per cent coverage. Significantly, AP’s coverage of its 60 plus population, who are more at risk from Covid, is nearly complete with over 99 per cent coverage, whereas in Telangana it is only at 59 per cent.

In fact, six other states have done better than Telangana in vaccinating their vulnerable population, with the national average being around 49 per cent.

Among the southern states, Karnataka has achieved only 20 per cent coverage of booster shots, Tamil Nadu 15 per cent and Kerala 11.2 per cent.

About 9.76 lakh people in the state are yet to take the second dose too, while 2,715 are yet to take a single dose.

Meanwhile, new Covid cases continue to be on the lower side in the state. On Sunday, 66 new cases were reported of which 44 were from Hyderabad, with many districts reporting no new cases.

...
Tags: covid vaccine booster shot, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

MLA asks people to take Covid booster dose
3.5 cr people to get Covid booster dose free of cost

Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the party was not opposed to the 'Vande Mataram' greeting. (Photo: ANI)

Maha Cong to greet people with 'Jai Baliraja' and 'Ram Ram'

The email threat turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, Mumbai cops register case

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Nagpur (Representional DC Image)

Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self

At another media meet, housing minister Jogi Ramesh flayed the TD and its “friendly media” for defending Vijay who posted obscene comments against women on the ITDP website. — Facebook

YSRC ministers up in arms against TD for insulting women



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

26 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's Kanpur

Injured arrives hospital in Kanpur after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured. (PTI Photo)

IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on Monday the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter . (PTI file image)

Rahul seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)

Farm law is not an ongoing issue: SC on plea seeking permission to hold satyagraha

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->