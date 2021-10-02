Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2021 Vigilance report aga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vigilance report against Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 6:58 pm IST
It's learnt that the vigilance wing has sought legal advice to probe against Sudhakaran as he is a member of Parliament
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran. (DC Image)
 Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran. (DC Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran on Saturday landed in fresh trouble after the state Vigilance wing submitted its preliminary report against him on a complaint regarding a disproportionate assets case with regard to a Trust in the name of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran.

The Vigilance submitted its report to the government against the Kannur MP after conducting preliminary investigation, vigilance sources said.

 

It's learnt that the vigilance wing has sought legal advice to probe against Sudhakaran as he is a member of Parliament.

The preliminary investigation was conducted by Kozhikode vigilance SP on a complaint filed by Sudhakaran's former driver Prasanth Babu.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said he was ready to face any probe by any agency as he was not a tainted politician.

"I am not a tainted politician. I am ready to face any probe. Let any investigation agency probe the case. Even I want somebody to probe the matter so that I can prove to the people that I have not done any wrong," Sudhakaran told the media.

 

He said Babu, his former driver, was employed for a few days and as a temporary appointment.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan came out in support of Sudhakaran and said if the vigilance department was being used as a political tool, then Congress will deal with the matter politically.

"Let them probe. We will cooperate. But if they are using vigilance as a political tool against us, we will fight it," Satheesan said.

Babu on Saturday alleged that Sudhakaran had indulged in corruption of Rs 32 crore.

 

As per his complaint, Sudhakaran collected Rs 32 crore fund even from abroad for the K Karunakaran Trust but misused Rs 18 crore for personal purposes.

Babu raised fresh allegations that when Sudhakaran was the Forest minister during 2001 to 2004, he went to examine the seizure of sandalwood oil and took away oil worth crores of ruppees.

Sudhakaran, who took over as the party chief recently, has been facing multiple allegations from various quarters including his party. Many senior leaders in Congress have allegedly expressed displeasure over his working style.

 

Sudhakaran is also in a spot for his reported acquaintance with arrested self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

...
Tags: kerala pcc president, kerala pradesh congress committee, k sudhakaran, vigilance wing
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The police found 25 gelatin sticks, 25 detonators besides other material. (DC Representational image)

Gelatin sticks, detonators hidden by Maoists in forest unearthed in Telangana

Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)

Give effect to 1994 GO granting permanent recognition to private schools: Madras HC

Phillip then served as Additional Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, and survived the human bomb blast that killed Gandhi and others. (Photo: Twitter/@tnpoliceoffl)

Retiring DGP wears bloodstained cap and badge, evidence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Gandhi's job creation mantra relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reciprocal COVID-19 entry rules for UK citizens arriving in India from October 4

Officials said under the new “reciprocal” visa policy, the facilitation will depend on the applicant’s home country’s policy for Indians. (Representational Photo: AFP)

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

Maharashtra govt to promote monsoon tourism in Konkan, develop state as cinema hub

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Twitter)

Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to12 from October 4

The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->