Police deny permission to Pawan Kalyan to 'repair roads'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Jana Sena East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh said Pawan Kalyan would address the public at Balajipeta
Pawan Kalyan (PTI file photo)
KAKINADA: The Rajamahendravaram Police have denied permission to Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to carry out repairs of the roads at Balajipeta at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, Gandhi Jayanti day.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Police district ASP Latha Madhuri said Jana Sena leaders had sought permission for arranging public meetings at Balajipeta. It was expected that there would be a convergence of 20,000 people for the meeting. Covid19 restrictions, permission could not be given.

 

She said that the police suggested that Jana Sena leaders change their venue, but they did not agree to this.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh said Pawan Kalyan would address the public at Balajipeta and later attend a Shram Danam programme at Hukumpeta and Balajipeta Road. He said the police were creating hurdles but the Jana Sena would hold the meeting.

While Jana Sena chief was scheduled to visit Anantapur district to highlight the bad condition of roads there on Saturday, the Panchayat Raj wing took up repairs of the entire stretch in Kothacheruvu mandal.

 

Further, Panchayat Raj superintendent engineer released a list of road formation works done in rural areas in the district with both state and central funds.

According to party sources, Pawan Kalyan would reach Puttaparthi in the district on Saturday afternoon after addressing a public meeting at Rajahmundry. The Jana Sena chief would take part in a Shramadanam at a damaged road near Kothacheruvu mandal headquarters and address a public meeting at Kothacheruvu main circle.

However, police denied permission for the programme at Kothacheruvu and confusion prevails over air traffic clearance for the special aircraft from Gannavaram to Puttaparthi airport, carrying the actor, following the bad weather conditions. However, the Jana Sena party was making necessary arrangements for the programme.

 

...
