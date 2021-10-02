Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2021 India logs 24,354 ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 24,354 new COVID-19 cases, 234 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 10:32 am IST
The active cases comprise 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
A worker sanitises a corridor of the Gandhi Memorial English High School after Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for VIIIth to XIIth classes from October 4, at Matunga in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)
 A worker sanitises a corridor of the Gandhi Memorial English High School after Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for VIIIth to XIIth classes from October 4, at Matunga in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

New Delhi: India logged 24,354 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,37,91,061, while the active cases declined to 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,573 with 234 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's total number of active cases at 2,73,889, which is the lowest in 197 days.

A decrease of 1,335 Covid cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 14,29,258 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,19,94,990.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 99 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,30,68,599, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 89.74 crore.

The 234 new fatalities include 95 from Kerala and 50 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,48,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,39,117 from Maharashtra, 37,807 from Karnataka, 35,603 from Tamil Nadu, 25,182 from Kerala, 25,087 from Delhi, 22,892 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,806 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid update, covid-19 deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The seventh edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune in 2019. (Image credit: pib.gov.in)

India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12-day military exercise; focus on counter-terror ties

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacts with Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis' representatives. (ANI)

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women by saving their time to fetch drinking water: PM

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. (PTI)

Fuel prices hiked for third consecutive day across metros

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not only failed to fulfill his promises but has also removed outsourcing employees of field assistants, vidya volunteers, ANMs and others, said AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. — DC Image

Congress' 67-day agitation on joblessness begins today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

Maharashtra govt to promote monsoon tourism in Konkan, develop state as cinema hub

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Twitter)

Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to12 from October 4

The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures. (Representational Image: PTI)

'Proximity' with Amit Shah: Rawat questions Amarinder Singh's credentials

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->