Gelatin sticks, detonators hidden by Maoists in forest unearthed in Telangana

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 6:59 pm IST
Police acted on information they received on Friday that explosive material was hidden in the forest area in Mulugu district
The police found 25 gelatin sticks, 25 detonators besides other material. (DC Representational image)
Hyderabad: Twenty five gelatin sticks, an equal number of detonators and other material hidden by Maoists in a forest area in Mulugu district of Telangana was unearthed on Saturday, police said.

Police acted on information they received on Friday that explosive material was hidden in the forest area on the outskirts of a village in the district as per the orders of CPI (Maoist) leaders.

 

A search was conducted at the area on Saturday morning and a plastic drum dug out from a spot. It was found to contain 25 gelatin sticks, 25 detonators, a cloth used for making red flags, a medical kit, a pen drive, a flash camera, a small Bluetooth speaker, a power bank, chargers, papers containing resolutions of certain meetings and revolutionary literature, besides other material, a police release said.

All the items were seized, a 'panchnama' was conducted and they were shifted from there.

The Maoists had hidden all the items in the forest area to target public representatives and police and also public and private properties, the release said.

 

Mulugu district Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and to join the mainstream of society, it added.

...
