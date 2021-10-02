Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2021 Gandhi's job cr ...
Gandhi's job creation mantra relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Remembering Shastri, Bommai said he was a symbol of simple living, who had set high standards of leading a public life
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Underscoring the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in our lives, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the freedom fighter's mantra on job creation makes it more relevant in the 21st century.

"We don't need mass production, but we need production by masses," he said quoting Gandhi.

 

"He wanted jobs for all, which is very relevant in the 21st century. It is my firm belief that if we tread on his philosophy, we have a great future," Bommai said after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The CM said Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom to India with the weapon of truth and non-violence, which the world is aware of and respects him for it.

On Gandhi ji's vision of village development, the Chief Minister said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya'.

 

Noting that Gandhi's simple and unblemished personal and public life was the guiding force of India, Bommai pointed out that Gandhi's idea of nationalism was humane, which needs to be strengthened across the nation.

He added that Gandhi and Shastri had many similarities as the former believed in truth while the latter treaded on it.

Remembering Shastri, Bommai said he was a symbol of simple living, who had set high standards of leading a public life.

Shastri's resignation following a railway accident shows us his sensitivity to an accident, he said adding, in the face of war and the resultant food crisis, his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' remained unforgettable.

 

Recalling Gandhi and Shastri's connection with Karnataka, Bommai said, "We need to celebrate the birthday of these two great humanitarians in a meaningful way. Not just celebration but we need to take oath to imbibe their teachings in our life."

Glowing tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation and Shastri in various parts of Karnataka.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot too paid homage to Gandhi by garlanding his statue at the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

The state Congress unit had organised a special programme to pay their respect to both the towering personalities.

 

The JD(S) party leaders too offered their tribute to Gandhi and Shastri.

...
