Fuel prices hiked for third consecutive day across metros

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of Rs 102.77 per litre
The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. (PTI)
 The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. The price in Mumbai is Rs 108.19 per litre, that is an increase of 24 paise.

 

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of Rs 102.77 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is Rs 99.80.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. As of Saturday, diesel will be available for Rs 90.47 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is Rs 98.16, in Kolkata it is Rs 93.57 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at Rs 95.02 per litre.

Tags: fuel price hike, petrol diesel hike, delhi petrol price
Location: India, Delhi


