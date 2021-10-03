DISCOMS to pass on Rs.126 crore savings from power purchases to consumers in AP

Nagulapalli explained that the DISCOMS have saved Rs 126.15 crore in the first quarter of FY 2021-22 through cost-effective power purchases and adopting measures that reduce distribution losses. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, power utilities have submitted to AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) a representation seeking approval of ‘true down’ based on the savings in power purchases made by APDISCOMs.

DISCOMs saved Rs 126.15 crore in power purchases and want to divert the same to consumers.

At a function organised to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Vidyut Soudha here on Saturday, energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the utilities would utilize every opportunity to benefit consumers and strengthen the sector.

Nagulapalli explained that the DISCOMS have saved Rs 126.15 crore in the first quarter of FY 2021-22 through cost-effective power purchases and adopting measures that reduce distribution losses. They have saved Rs 0.15 per unit by purchasing power in the open market at a lower rate and saved Rs 89.23 crore for purchase of 6013 MU of energy.

Similarly APCPDCL saved Rs 33.25 crore for power purchase of 3670.14 MU. He said that now the State government and the power utilities have decided to divert the savings to consumers. In view of this, the utilities submitted a request to APERC seeking permission to pass on the savings to consumers for three months.

The secretary paid respects to the national leader and garlanded the photo of Mahatma Gandhi in the presence of joint managing director of APTRANSCO, K Venkateswara Rao, director grid & transmission, K Praveen Kumar, director finance, K Muthupandian , chief engineers, superintending engineers and other employees were present.