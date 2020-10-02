The Indian Premier League 2020

India's COVID tally crosses 63 lakh mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Oct 2, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000
A volunteer spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus inside a quarantine centre. — AFP photo
India’s overall cases of novel coronavirus reached 63.12 lakh on Thursday after 86,821 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours. The total deaths due to the virus reached 98,678 with 1,181 fresh fatalities. According to the Union Health Ministry, so far 52.73 lakh persons have recovered taking the country's Recovery Rate to 83.53 per cent.

Health ministry officials said India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10 lakh mark as for the 10th successive day, the active cases were  less than 10 lakh. They added with a high number of COVID19 patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continued and 85,376 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

 

“The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days,” officials said adding 77% of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The active cases in India are 9.40 lakh and 76% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs. “As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.90% to the positive caseload of the country,” officials said.

76% of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000.

 

