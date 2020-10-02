The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Gandhi Hospital employee removed for misbehaving with woman COVID patient

Published Oct 2, 2020, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2020, 10:06 pm IST
Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27
An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital, the premier COVID-19 care centre in Telangana, in Hyderabad was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient.

A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.

 

Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27 and a case on charges of sexual harassment has been registered against the man.

As on October 2, Telangana has over 1,95,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of which 28,620 are active. While the state government stopped giving district-wise data long back, it is known that the Greater Hyderabad region is the epicentre of the virus.

