'Which way will India go? Freedom a never ending struggle,' tweets Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Chidambaram also raised questions about democracy, which he said, was being 'hollowed out in country after country'.
 The 74-year-old politician’s account is being handled by his family. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail in the INX Media case, on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in a string of tweets. He also raised questions about democracy, which he said, was being “hollowed out in country after country”.

In a tweet: “Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

 

The 74-year-old politician’s account is being handled by his family.

In his tweets, Chidambaram traced how the world had evolved from enslavement to the flowering of democracy in 20th century that brought hope of liberty and equality to hundreds of countries and millions of people.

“The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country - Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States,” he said, wondering what lies next for India.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 21 in the INX Media case, a move that the veteran Congress leader and his party have blamed on vendetta politics. Chidambaram, who was questioned for nearly a fortnight, has been in Tihar jail for the last four weeks.

 

...
