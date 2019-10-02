TRS leader who thrashed forest official in T'gana gets his position back

Earlier, in a ghastly incident, C Anitha, a Forest Range Officer was attacked in Sarasala of Kagaznagar in Telangana's Asifabad district by a mob led by Koneru Krishna Rao . (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Koneru Krishna, who was accused of leading a mob attack on a female forest range officer in June, was sworn in as the Vice-Chairperson of Zila Parishad on Tuesday three months after the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and all for giving him the opportunity, reported News18.

Earlier, in a ghastly incident, C Anitha, a Forest Range Officer was attacked in Sarasala of Kagaznagar in Telangana's Asifabad district by a mob led by Koneru Krishna Rao .The official was hit with sticks repeatedly and sustained injuries to her head. Anitha and a few other officers were in Sarsala village to plant saplings as part of the government’s plantation drive. The mob, however, accused the forest department of encroaching their lands and thrashed them.

After the incident, a case was registered against 14 people, including Krishna, under Sections 353, 332, 307, 147, 148, 147 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code. Krishna had also tendered his resignation to the Zila Parishad office.

Anitha, who had to be hospitalised, said there was no communication from the Chief Minister on the matter and had accused Krishna to have led the attack. Simultaneously, in the case, despite getting attacked in the line of duty, she was booked under SC/ST atrocity and abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by the supporters of the MLA and his brother Krishna.

