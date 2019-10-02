Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Save reusable goods ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Save reusable goods in Maradu flats: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAM MOHAMMED AND NIDHIN T.R
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Such a process will also alleviate the fears of the heavy environmental pollution it is likely to cause, according to experts.
Kollam/Thrissur: Most of the building materials used in the apartment complexes at Maradu, set to be demolished, can be recycled and reused  if the exercise is conducted scientifically. Such a process will also alleviate the fears of the heavy environmental pollution it is likely to cause, according to experts.

“Windows, doors, wiring materials, swit-ches, electronic items, washbasins, closets, kitchen sinks, steel rods and many more could be retrieved from the apartments,” Manoj Kumar Kini, former head of the department of architecture, College of Engine-ering, Thiruvananthapuram, told DC. “Steel and tiles can be recycled to manufacture building materials. Only the concrete and cement are wasted.” The government can use some of them in its own projects, Mr Kini said.

 

However, such careful demolition will take more time than anticipated. ”Demolition is neatly executed in foreign countries while this could be our first experience,” he said.

There is also concern over the controlled demolition in such a densely populated and ecologically fragile land area, Mr Kini pointed out.

“Controlled detonation is a branch of study in construction engineering. When a massive structure is demolished, there will be pollution,” he said.

Deva Priyan, consultant with the Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development (COSTFORD) based in Thrissur, said if most of the building materials are reused, the entire houses for the Life Mission housing project in Ernakulam can be constructed. “But for this, the demolition needs to be done with utmost care,” he said. Experts with COSTFORD are planning to submit a report to the state government on the matter, he said.

“The Supreme Court needs to be convinced about the plan for reusing the materials and it may take more time than the deadline set by it,” Mr Priyan added.

"It is easy to demolish all the flats in one go,  but we have to keep in mind the value of reusable materials worth several crores if it is done in a well-planned manner,” he said.

