Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Reports of Pak drone ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Reports of Pak drones smuggling arms in India surfaces, NIA orders probe

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 11:35 am IST
On September 22, the Punjab Police had said to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force.
According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the India-Pakistan border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. (Photo: Representational)
 According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the India-Pakistan border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will carry out an investigation into cases of drones being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms into India through bordering areas of Punjab.

On September 22, the Punjab Police had said to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.

 

According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the India-Pakistan border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

Expressing concerns over the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action in the 'incidents' of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the drone incidents are just one of Pakistan's "sinister designs" following the abrogation of Article 370 granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian air force, border security force, nia, drone
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

They offered flowers to the bronze idol of the Father of the Nation and sang devotional songs before it. Several social organisations garlanded the idol. (Photo: File)

Mahatma Gandhi worshipped at temple in Odisha's Bhatra

The 74-year-old politician’s account is being handled by his family. (Photo: File)

'Which way will India go? Freedom a never ending struggle,' tweets Chidambaram

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police in February last year busted a child trafficking racket following a tip off and recovered a 10-day-old old baby from Jahangir's possession. (Photo: Representational)

Child trafficking case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against 7 people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

144 children held in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 move: report

The report also cited the state police and said many of the allegations regarding the illegal detentions were exaggerated. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha woman dismissed from post in Panchayat body for having three kids

The development happened after a member of Tajungia panchayat samiti, Ruda Malik had filed a petition against Pradhan alleging that she did not disclose the number of children. (Photo: Representational)

On Bapu's birth anniversary today, PM to declare India open defecation-free

In a short video on Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. (Photo: PTI)

IAF official murder: Hearing deferred, Yasin Malik to be presented through video call

Malik was chargesheeted by the CBI before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in the case. (Photo: File)

'Goa never promotes sex, drug tourism,' says CM Pramod Sawant

During the event, the Chief Minister congratulated Goa Police for arresting Armaan Mehta in the case of a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham