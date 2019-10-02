Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 PM releases commemor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM releases commemorative stamps, Rs 150 coins on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:42 pm IST
few days ago United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make the occasion memorable.
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday released commemorative stamps and Rs 150 coins on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"The whole world is celebrating Bapu's birth anniversary. A few days ago United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable, now commemorative stamps and coins have also been released here," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme.

 

PM Modi also declared India to be an 'open defecation free' (ODF) country. "I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi at 150, we are witnessing the fulfilment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion, when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I'm here at the ashram," read the Prime Minister's message in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram here.

"Today the whole world is appreciating and awarding us. Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, the whole world is amazed by this," he said.

"Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves open defecation free," he said.

He also vowed to eradicate 'single-use plastic' by the year 2022. "Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi Ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022," said PM Modi.

Tags: narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat


