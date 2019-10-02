Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Pakistan hands over ...
Pakistan hands over body of BSF officer

Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Srinagar: Pakistan on Tuesday handed over to India the body of a BSF official who had drowned in a river along the Interna-tional Border in Jammu region last week.

The officials in Jammu said the body of BSF sub-inspector Paritosh Mandal, a resident of West Bengal’s Nadia district, was found “deep inside” the neighbouring country and Pakistan Rangers informed the BSF about its recovery.
Mandal, 54, went missing in the Aik Nallah in Arnia sector on September 28.

 

Several villagers of Arnia had joined the BSF and the state Disaster Response Force team to trace him but to no avail, officials said.

