On Bapu's birth anniversary today, PM to declare India open defecation-free

In a short video on Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began countrywide celebrations to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in 2014, will declare the country open defecation-free at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the evening.

The BJP and the Congress, which are making efforts to claim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, have planned various events across the country on Gandhi Jayanti.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: “Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet."

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।



Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

In a short video on Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. He also referred to the seven habits Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

PM Modi also visited Vijayghat, the resting place of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.

