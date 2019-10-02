Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Nitin Gadkari fumes, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitin Gadkari fumes, NHAI clears Kerala proposal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:48 am IST
As per the proposal, Kerala will bear one fourth of the Rs 21,000 crore needed for land acquisition for national highways.
Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

Thiruvananthapuram: An angry outburst by Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari in the presence of visiting Chief Mini-ster Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday got the National Highways of India (NHAI) officials move at breakneck speed and clear a long-pending proposal of the Kerala government that will expedite national highway development in the state.

As per the proposal, Kerala will bear one fourth of the Rs 21,000 crore needed for land acquisition for national highways. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Centre and the state on October 9, government sources said.  

 

Earlier in the day, Mr Gadkari upbraided the officials for delaying the proposal, that has virtually halted the land acquisition process. “It is a shame that the Kerala CM has to come to New Delhi for the fourth time on the same issue,” he told them. “I will be forced to take stringent action on the guilty. Should I bring in a bulldozer to make you work?”

Mr Vijayan and other officials from Kerala, including Chief Secretary Tom Jose and the state’s representative to the centre A. Sampath, were surprised by Mr Gadkari’s response. Government sources said the NHAI cleared the proposal late in the evening.

The Chief Minister had presented the same set of demands before Mr Gadkari during his last three visits. The state has been saying that the centre’s compensation package was inadequate.

Later, Mr Vijayan told reporters at Kerala House that the NHAI officials had delayed the follow-up for the NH development, which provoked Mr Gadkari.

“He addressed the issue seriously and promised to take a judicious decision. There was a delay in the central clearance for our proposal to meet 25 per cent of the expenses,” he said.

Mr Gadkari also cleared a proposal of the public works department for Rs 175 crore for the maintenance of 184-km stretch of NH across the state.

“Eighty-two per cent work on the Kuthiran tunnel in the Palakkad – Thrissur – Wadakancherry stretch has been completed and Mr Gadkari has promised to resume the work at the earliest. He also asked the NHAI officials to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for 11 ports under the Sagar Mala project,” Mr Vijayan added.

...
Tags: kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

PCB Vs Corp: Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office intervenes

The RTI document says that the KSIDC had received two qualified bids from Rites- KPMG consortium and Louis Berger. The selection was based on the quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) system and Louis Berger scored the maximum marks in both technical and financial evaluation.

Erumely airport report gathers dust

GECOE to boost weather data gathering

The Left leaders say the battle is between a divided UDF and a united LDF. “The difference between the two fronts is as clear as broad daylight. People know it. It was evident in Pala,” he said. (Representational image)

Piravom, Maradu to help LDF tackle Sabarimala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cause and effect

This 17-year-old avers that apart from looks, the book also touches upon topics like education, clothing, etc.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 crore in September

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city. (Photo: File)

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham