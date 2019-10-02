NGOs to protest Amit Shah visit to Mizoram on October 5

Guwahati: Mizoram state BJP president J.V. Hluna on Tuesday called upon the civil society, students bodies and NGOs of the state not to boycott the proposed visit of union home minister Amit Shah on October 5.

Asserting that his visit would benefit the state, Mr Hiluna said that the new citizenship bill will be brought in the parliament only after consultations with stakeholders. “It is an important visit by such a senior union minister to Mizoram.

The visit is an opportunity for Mizoram to submit their projects and requests and we should not lose that by opposing,” Mr Hluna said, adding, “I appeal to all organisations to cancel the protests.”