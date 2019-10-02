NASA to take Tirumala lord’s name to Mars

As the campaign of NASA “Send your name to Mars” has ended on Tuesday, the sacred name of Lord Venkateswara was submitted to NASA by V. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Tirupati: Former director of National mission of manuscripts, Mr V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, on Tuesday said the name of Lord Venkateswara, stencilled in microchips and affixed on NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover, would fly to the Red Planet in 2020.

Mr Ramana, who is also an ardent devotee of the Lord Venkateswara, claimed that he has submitted the name of the Lord to NASA’s campaign.

“The name of Lord Venkateswara would be among 10 million names stencilled on microchips affixed on the NASA's Rover. It will fly to the Red planet in 2020,” he added.