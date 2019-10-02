Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 NASA to take Tirumal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NASA to take Tirumala lord’s name to Mars

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Mr Ramana, who is also an ardent devotee of the Lord Venkateswara, claimed that he has submitted the name of the Lord to NASA’s campaign.
As the campaign of NASA “Send your name to Mars” has ended on Tuesday, the sacred name of Lord Venkateswara was submitted to NASA by V. Venkata Ramana Reddy.
 As the campaign of NASA “Send your name to Mars” has ended on Tuesday, the sacred name of Lord Venkateswara was submitted to NASA by V. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Tirupati: Former director of National mission of manuscripts, Mr V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, on Tuesday said the name of Lord Venkateswara, stencilled in microchips and affixed on NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover, would fly to the Red Planet in 2020.

As the campaign of NASA “Send your name to Mars” has ended on Tuesday, the sacred name of Lord Venkateswara was submitted to NASA by V. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

 

Mr Ramana, who is also an ardent devotee of the Lord Venkateswara, claimed that he has submitted the name of the Lord to NASA’s campaign.

“The name of Lord Venkateswara would be among 10 million names stencilled on microchips affixed on the NASA's Rover. It will fly to the Red planet in 2020,” he added.

...
Tags: lord venkateswara
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Sagar district collector Priti Mathur said arrangements have been made to secure bail for the girl and her safe return to home.

Minor steals from temple for siblings

Amit Shah

NGOs to protest Amit Shah visit to Mizoram on October 5

Amit Shah

Govt to implement NRC in West Bengal

Devendra Fadnavis

Supreme Court orders trial of Devendra Fadnavis in poll petition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cause and effect

This 17-year-old avers that apart from looks, the book also touches upon topics like education, clothing, etc.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 crore in September

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city. (Photo: File)

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham