Mumbai wake up to change as Aaditya Thackeray becomes Shiv Sena's face

Mumbai: On 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mumbaikars woke up to a change --- Shiv Sena’s newest face.

Sena, which till now has stood for the rights of the Marathis and vouched for sons of the soil, was seen wishing residents in multiple languages, a day after Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya was projected as their chief ministerial face.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena puts up posters of Aditya Thackeray which say 'How are you Worli?' in different languages. He is contesting #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls from Worli constituency. https://t.co/kurUjKEGT7 pic.twitter.com/CpgCaGr1r1 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving at Mumbai was put up in the city.

The posters could thus be seen as Sena's attempt to transform the nature of the party with Aaditya at the helm of it.

This comes two days after the 29-year-old elder son of Thackeray vowed to change lives of crores, while announcing his political debut from Worli.

