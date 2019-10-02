Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Mumbai wake up to ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai wake up to change as Aaditya Thackeray becomes Shiv Sena's face

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 2, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving was put up in the city.
The posters could thus be seen as Sena's attempt to transform the nature of the party with Aaditya at the helm of it. (Photo: ANI)
 The posters could thus be seen as Sena's attempt to transform the nature of the party with Aaditya at the helm of it. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: On 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mumbaikars woke up to a change --- Shiv Sena’s newest face.

Sena, which till now has stood for the rights of the Marathis and vouched for sons of the soil, was seen wishing residents in multiple languages, a day after Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya was projected as their chief ministerial face.

 

From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving at Mumbai was put up in the city.

The posters could thus be seen as Sena's attempt to transform the nature of the party with Aaditya at the helm of it.

This comes two days after the 29-year-old elder son of Thackeray vowed to change lives of crores, while announcing his political debut from Worli.

 

Tags: mumbai, shiv sena, mahatma gandhi, aaditya thackeray
