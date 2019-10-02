ISRO scientist from Kerala found murdered in Hyderabad

Police suspect that he was hit on the head with a heavy object, resulting in his death. The body was shifted for autopsy. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A scientist with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on Tuesday found murdered in his apartment here, police said.

S Suresh, 56, was allegedly killed at his flat at Annapurna Apartment in Ameerpet area in the heart of the city.

According to IANS report, Suresh, a native of Kerala, was alone in his flat. When he did not report to the office on Tuesday, his colleagues called him on his mobile number. As there was no response, they alerted his wife Indira, who is a bank employee in Chennai.

Suresh's wife along with some other family members rushed to Hyderabad and approached the police. They broke open the flat to find Suresh lying dead.

Police suspect that he was hit on the head with a heavy object, resulting in his death. The body was shifted for autopsy.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.