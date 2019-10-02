Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 ISRO scientist from ...
ISRO scientist from Kerala found murdered in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:00 am IST
S Suresh, 56, was allegedly killed at his flat at Annapurna Apartment in Ameerpet area in the heart of the city.
Hyderabad: A scientist with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on Tuesday found murdered in his apartment here, police said.

According to IANS report, Suresh, a native of Kerala, was alone in his flat. When he did not report to the office on Tuesday, his colleagues called him on his mobile number. As there was no response, they alerted his wife Indira, who is a bank employee in Chennai.

Suresh's wife along with some other family members rushed to Hyderabad and approached the police. They broke open the flat to find Suresh lying dead.

