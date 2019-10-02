Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Is water in some par ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? asks Nitish Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 2, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Calling the floods a natural calamity, Kumar said heavy rain and droughts were realities.
"Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the flood water," he said, after his survey. (Photo: File)
 "Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the flood water," he said, after his survey. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday had to face angry residents in Patna, who battered floods, as he went on a survey of the worst-hot neighbourhoods. Getting agitated with questions on his visit, he lashed out, asking journalists if his state alone was reeling from floods.

Nitish said, "I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world, have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?"

 

Calling the floods a natural calamity, Kumar said heavy rain and droughts were realities. "Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the flood water," he said, after his survey.

More than 36 hours after the rain stopped in Patna, large parts of the city remained submerged with thousands of residents left without electricity or drinking water. At least 42 people have died in Bihar because of rain-related incidents, authorities said.

 

Tags: nitish kumar, bihar floods, monsoon
Location: India, Bihar


