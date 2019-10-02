Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 'Goa never prom ...
'Goa never promotes sex, drug tourism,' says CM Pramod Sawant

Published Oct 2, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Sawant asked politicians to speak with responsibly in the future so that Goa's image does not tarnish and it only prospers.
During the event, the Chief Minister congratulated Goa Police for arresting Armaan Mehta in the case of a "nude party" in North Goa's Morjim beach, the video of which went viral last month. (Photo: File)
Panaji: Hailing Goa as a preferred destination for adventure tourism, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the coastal state never promotes "sex and drug" tourism.

"Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea... there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism," Sawant said at an event.

 

He also slammed political parties for trying to tarnish the reputation of the state by calling it a "destination for drug and sex tourism".

Recently, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai's had said that Goa is in news only for sex and drugs, which is a very dangerous trend.

Sawant asked politicians to speak with responsibly in the future so that Goa's image does not tarnish and it only prospers.

The programme was organised in the Panaji to launch two all-terrain vehicles donated by Defence Ministry shipbuilding and repair facility, and Goa Shipyard Limited to the Goa Police for maintaining the safety of Goa's coastline.

During the event, the Chief Minister congratulated Goa Police for arresting Armaan Mehta in the case of a "nude party" in North Goa's Morjim beach, the video of which went viral last month.

 

