Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi pays tribute to Bapu

New Delhi: Major events have been planned across India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Rajghat and then flying off to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad later in the evening. He will also declare the country open defecation-free. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah is set to flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra".

Here are LIVE updates:

08:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

07:45 am: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

07:40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

07:35 am: Anil Shastri, son of Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.

07:30 am: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.