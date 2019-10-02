Gandhi influenced Telangana struggle: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday maintained that it was Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and satyagraha that inspired the separate Telangana state movement.

“The fast-unto-death programme organised from November 29 to December 9, 2009 and the non-violence path trodden by people of Telangana have led to the formation of the new state. The movement went on to become a guiding spirit for the country,” the Chief Minister said while releasing the second edition of Jwalitha Deeksha at Pragati Bhavan on the eve of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The book, authored by Chief Minister’s public relations officer G. Vijay Kumar, has KCR’s fast unto death as its backdrop.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao underlined that it was Mahatma’s ideology of non-violence and satyagraha that united the Indian people and brought freedom to the country.

In this context, he recalled his announcement at the beginning of the Telangana movement that he would follow the Gandhian path of non-violence for achieving the goal of separate Telangana.

“The democratic and non-violent movement for Telan-gana state has increased the faith of the people in democracy and reaffirmed Gandhi’s path,” he said.

Along with Jwalitha Deeksha, the Chief Minister released two other books — Telanganalo Gandhi and Gandhi in Telangana written by Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana.