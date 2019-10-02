Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 Gandhi influenced Te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gandhi influenced Telangana struggle: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:15 am IST
The book, authored by Chief Minister’s public relations officer G. Vijay Kumar, has KCR’s fast unto death as its backdrop.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday maintained that it was Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and satyagraha that inspired the separate Telangana state movement.

“The fast-unto-death programme organised from November 29 to December 9, 2009 and the non-violence path trodden by people of Telangana have led to the formation of the new state. The movement went on to become a guiding spirit for the country,” the Chief Minister  said while releasing the second edition of Jwalitha Deeksha at Pragati Bhavan on the eve of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

 

The book, authored by Chief Minister’s public relations officer G. Vijay Kumar, has KCR’s fast unto death as its backdrop.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao underlined that it was Mahatma’s ideology of non-violence and satyagraha that united the Indian people and brought freedom to the country.

In this context, he recalled his announcement at the beginning of the Telangana movement that he would follow the Gandhian path of non-violence for achieving the goal of separate Telangana.

“The democratic and non-violent movement for Telan-gana state has increased the faith of the people in democracy and reaffirmed Gandhi’s path,” he said.

Along with Jwalitha Deeksha, the Chief Minister released two other books — Telanganalo Gandhi and Gandhi in Telangana written by Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sagar district collector Priti Mathur said arrangements have been made to secure bail for the girl and her safe return to home.

Minor steals from temple for siblings

Amit Shah

NGOs to protest Amit Shah visit to Mizoram on October 5

Amit Shah

Govt to implement NRC in West Bengal

Devendra Fadnavis

Supreme Court orders trial of Devendra Fadnavis in poll petition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cause and effect

This 17-year-old avers that apart from looks, the book also touches upon topics like education, clothing, etc.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 crore in September

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city. (Photo: File)

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham