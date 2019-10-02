Andhra: Senior TDP leader alleges cop acting in favour of YSRCP

Protest by the senior TDP leader ended in the early hours of Wednesday with the police releasing both Kumar, Tavitaiah and Naidu, by dropping him at his residence. (Photo: ANI)

Srikakulam: Senior TDP leader K Acchen Naidu held a sit-in protest in front of the police station at Chakipalli village here alleging that the police was acting in favour of the ruling YSRCP government.

Trouble began with 22 people alleging that they were being denied pensions at a pension distribution program held in the village on Tuesday.

Former Mandal Parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) leader P Vasant Kumar and former Sarpanch P Tavitaiah engaged in a heated discussion with the pension distributing personnel which led to clashes.

Acting on a complaint by villagers, Police arrived in the evening and detained both Kumar and Tavitaiah, which led to the TDP workers alleging that the police was working in favour of the YSRCP government.

Even after repeated protests by the TDP workers, the police did not release the two leaders following which Naidu, dressed in a black shirt, began a sit-in protest in front of the police station.

Protest by the senior TDP leader ended in the early hours of Wednesday with the police releasing both Kumar, Tavitaiah and Naidu, by dropping him at his residence.

