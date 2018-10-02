search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman ‘kidnapped’, ‘killed’, body found inside parked damaged car

Published Oct 2, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Some local people found the unidentified woman lying near the drivers seat inside the car in the early hours and informed the police.
 Police recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in the state capital on Monday. (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: Police recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in the state capital on Monday.

Some local people found the unidentified woman lying near the drivers seat inside the car in the early hours and informed the police.

 

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahu along with a scientific team reached the spot and started investigation.

The police suspect that the woman might have been kidnapped before being killed and left in the car.

As the front and rear panel of the vehicle had been damaged and there were skid marks on the road, the car could also have met with an accident, the police said.

A mobile phone has been seized from the vehicle.

"The body has been sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police are also trying to get the details from the CCTV installed at two showrooms and two houses near the spot where the vehicle was parked," the DCP told reporters.

Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




