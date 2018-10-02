search on deccanchronicle.com
What we eat not ‘little thing’, says Justice Ranjan Gogoi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 2, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Indian judiciary is the most robust institution, says outgoing CJI Misra.
 Chief Justice Dipak Misra (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday praised the outgoing CJI Dipak Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties, and cited his recent verdicts in this regard. Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge. He said that “if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other”, and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.

“We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives,” Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.  Later, the outgoing Chief Justice said that Indian judiciary is the “most robust institution” in the world and young lawyers were assets having potential to develop the jurisprudence. “Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind boggling number of cases,” Justice Misra, who will retire as the CJI on Tuesday, said while speaking at the farewell function organised at the premises of the Supreme Court.

 

The outgoing CJI said, “Justice must have human face. History can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don’t judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective,” he said. “In my whole career as a judge, I never dissociated myself from the lady of equity,” he said. “I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction, he added.

