search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

US move resolution to posthumously award Mahatma Gandhi with highest civilian honour

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 10:00 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 10:00 am IST
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honour given by the US Congress and few foreigners have been recipients of this award.
The announcement in this regard was made during the popular India Day Parade in New York in August. (Photo: File)
 The announcement in this regard was made during the popular India Day Parade in New York in August. (Photo: File)

Washington/New Delhi: Half a dozen influential US lawmakers, including four Indian Americans, have moved a resolution in the US House of Representatives to posthumously award the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal to Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of his promotion of peace and non-violence. 

Introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney from New York on September 23, the resolution (H R 6916) is co-sponsored by four Indian American lawmakers in the House – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal. 

 

Tulsi Gabbard, who is the current co-chair of the House Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans is also one the co-sponsors of the resolution, which has been sent to the Committee on Financial Services and Committee on House Administration for necessary action. 

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honour given by the US Congress and very few foreigners have been recipients of this award. 

Prominent among those include Mother Teresa (1997), Nelson Mandela (1998), Pope John Paul II (2000), the Dalai Lama (2006), Aung San Suu Kyi (2008), Muhammad Yunus (2010) and Shimon Peres (2014). 

The announcement in this regard was made by Maloney during the popular India Day Parade in New York in August. 

"Mahatma Gandhi's historic Satyagraha movement of non-violent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His example energises us to devote ourselves to the service of others," she said. 

"His legacy inspired civil rights movements around the globe, from Martin Luther King's movement for racial equality to Nelson Mandela's fight against apartheid. As a public servant, I am inspired every day by his courage and example. Let us all follow Gandhi's directive to 'be the change you wish to see in the world'," Maloney said. 

"As India and the world commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we applaud and greatly appreciate the initiative of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York for introducing legislation in the US Congress to honour the memory of the Mahatma, a person who inspired countless millions all over the world to take the path of truth, peace and non-violence," said Sandeep Chakravorty, Consul General of India in New York. 

Tags: us congress lawmakers, mahatma gandhi 150th birth anniversary, congressional gold medal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid-based electric car concept K-Ze revealed at Paris Motor Show

EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Noted musician Balabhaskar passes away week after deadly car crash

The couple, married for 18 years, had Tejaswini after 14 years of prayers and treatment. (Photo: File)

India 'tariff king', wants trade deal with US to keep me happy, says Trump

Trump alleged that India puts

Harvard professor Gita Gopinath appointed IMF chief economist

Gita Gopinath currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University. (Photo: File)

Children in Telangana, Maharashtra, UP given contaminated polio vaccines

The managing director of Biomed Pvt Ltd, which was supplying the polio vaccines for only government-run immunisation programmes, has been arrested. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK seeks permission to hold public meetings

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham