search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UN chief Antonio Guterres may discuss Kashmir with Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Guterres arrived in Delhi on a 3-day visit to India.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the inauguration of the UN House in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the inauguration of the UN House in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon during which the situation in Kashmir could come up for discussion.  Mr Guterres is also slated to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday during his visit.  There is speculation that New Delhi may also place its objections before the UN Secretary General regarding a report in June this year by the UN-High Commissioner for Human Rights that had alleged human rights violations in J&K and which was then rejected by India as being “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”. 

Meanwhile, Mr Guterres was quoted by media reports as saying ahead of his visit, “I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir — I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully.”   He was further quoted as saying, “On the development front, India already is, and can become an even greater regional development force, helping other countries of the region forge a better future.” The UN Secretary General will also deliver a speech on “Global Challenges, Global Solutions” in the Capital on Tuesday afternoon.

 

The visit is being watched keenly amid reports that separatists in J&K have written to Mr Guterres drawing his attention to the Kashmir issue. There were also reports of an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits writing to Mr Guterres and alleging that Pakistan had issued a postage stamp for propaganda that purported to show showing protests by Kashmiris against the Indian Government which was fake since it actually depicted a protest by that organisation against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J&K.

It may also be recalled that in June this year UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein had said he would be “urging the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir”.  His office (UN-HCHR) had also released a highly controversial 49-page report-claimed by it to be “the first ever issued by the UN on the human rights situation in Indian-Administered and Pakistan-Administered Kashmir” - that alleged “human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control”, and “highlighted  a situation of chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces”. 

India had swiftly rejected the findings of the report on the situation in J&K and lodged a protest, saying it was “fallacious, tendentious and motivated” and even “questioning the intent” behind it.  A furious New Delhi had said the report was a “selective compilation of largely unverified information”, that it was “overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative” and that it “violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Tags: antonio guterres, narendra modi, united nation




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Elantra gets new features; prices hiked by upto Rs 85,000

These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant.
 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
 

Women orgasm for 17 per cent longer while masturbating with a vibrator: study

Researchers expected that manual masturbation may take longer (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'MP CM hypocrite, full of deceit': Computer Baba quits as state minister

Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', claimed the government did little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. (Photo: File | ANI)

Harvard professor Gita Gopinath appointed IMF chief economist

Gita Gopinath currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University. (Photo: File)

In a first, UPSC allows candidates to withdraw from exams

UPS chairman Arvind Saxena said UPSC's experience with civil services exam is that roughly 50 pc of 10 lakh plus candidates who fill in application forms for preliminary exams actually write papers. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hold no grudge, says activist Navlakha after release from house arrest

Navlakha added that he cannot forget about his co-accused and the tens of thousands of other political prisoners who remain incarcerated for their ideological convictions on account of false charges filed against them. (Photo: PTI | File)

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham