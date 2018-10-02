search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rats guzzled 11,000 units of seized liquor in ‘dry’ Bihar, claim police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 2, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
As per an assessment over 11,000 units of liquor bottles seized during raids in last two years were kept inside the police storeroom.
In a similar incident last year, Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. (Representational Image)
 In a similar incident last year, Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. (Representational Image)

Patna: Rats have been blamed again for nibbling liquor bottle lids and guzzling alcohol in dry Bihar. Officials said that around seven cartons of seized liquor were found destroyed in a warehouse located in Kaimur district.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, a local administrative officer Kalpana Kumar said, “Prima facie it seems that rats have been creating havoc inside the warehouse where liquor bottles and beer cans seized during raids were kept”.

 

As per an assessment over 11,000 units of liquor bottles seized during raids in last two years were kept inside the police storeroom.

Officials said, “These bottles were to be destroyed but before we could initiate the process we found beer cans and liquor bottles with holes and bite marks on them”.

According to Excise and Prohibition department data, over 16 lakh litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor have been seized during raids in the past two and half years.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while chairing a high-level meeting on September 15 had directed the officials to destroy seized stocks of liquor and also ordered action against police personnel who have been violating prohibition law in Bihar.  

In a similar incident last year, Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. The report of rats consuming liquor had prompted Bihar CM to order an internal probe to find out the truth.

A total ban on liquor was imposed in April 2016. In July this year, the state legislature had unanimously passed the amendments to the liquor prohibition bill deleting some of the stringent act and making it less harsh on violators.

Liquor prohibition was the first major announcement by Nitish Kumar after he was sworn in as chief minister in 2015 following an emphatic victory.

On Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Patna on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti Kumar said that liquor prohibition has brought positive changes in the state. He also asked administration officials who were present during the event to initiate stern action against all those who have been violating prohibition rules.

“Don’t hesitate in taking action against people who have been violating prohibition rules. A regular drive must be launched across the state to create awareness about the ill-effects of liquor consumption, dowry and child marriage,” Kumar said in Patna.

Tags: bihar police, rats drank liquor, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'With PM Modi's help, thieves of India turned black money into white’: Rahul

PM Modi 'lied' by promising to create two crore jobs every year and giving a fair price for farm produce, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged. (Photo: PTI)

3 of Chennai family die after inhaling poisonous gas from air conditioner

The couple and the child died after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, police said. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘kidnapped’, ‘killed’, body found inside parked damaged car

Police recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in the state capital on Monday. (Representational Image)

Rs 90 lakh eco-friendly toilet to conserve water built at Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Built at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, the facility will be of great help to general public, including joggers and cyclists, who throng iconic promenade, a civic official said. (Photo: Twitter | @AUThackeray)

Announce 5-day work week for state govt employees: Karnataka minister requests HDK

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge has requested Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to announce five-day work week for all the state government employees. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham