Watch: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi wash plates after lunch at Sevagram ashram

Wardha: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders were seen washing their plates after having lunch at Sevagram at Wardha in Maharashtra, where the party has gathered for a leadership meet heavy on symbolism on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders after lunch at Sevagram, the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi spent his last few years, went to the taps and scrubbed their utensils clean.

The Congress held a prayer meeting to pay tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also participated in the tribute held at Bapu Kuti, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also planted a sapling in the ashram next to a tree his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had planted in 1986.

Earlier in the day, Rahul also led a foot march to mark the start of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations and to give a message against what the party called the "atmosphere of fear" in the country.

The Congress president walked for around 50 minutes before reaching the rally venue, a party leader said.

The Congress leaders had congregated at the Sevagram village, located around 10 km from Wardha district headquarters, to attend the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party.

This was the second CWC meeting to be held at Sevagram after more than 75 years. The first meeting was convened in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi to adopt the ‘Quit India’ resolution.