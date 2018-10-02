search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: High drama after Kiran Bedi asks AIADMK MLA to wrap up speech

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Kiran Bedi was seen showing her watch, indicating the duration of the MLA's speech.
Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK lawmaker got into a heated argument on stage during a government function on Tuesday.

A video clip shared by news agency ANI shows Bedi confronting MLA A Anbalagan on stage reportedly over the duration of his speech. The dramatic scenes took place during an event to mark Puducherry's status as a Union Territory free of open defecation.

 

"An MLA's Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech. He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF (sic)," Kiran Bedi tweeted.

"Please go," Kiran Bedi can be heard telling him with a hand gesture. An agitated Anbalagan snaps back and tells the L-G, "Please go".

 

 

Bedi and Anbalagan were seen standing facing each other as the other dignitaries were seated on stage, looking at them arguing. As the verbal spat continued Bedi was seen repeatedly asking the MLA to leave the stage, one of the dignitaries gets up and intervenes.

