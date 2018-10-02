search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : ANWESHA MITRA
Published Oct 2, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Tuesday to mark his 149th birth anniversary.

UN Chief, Antonio Guterres who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening also marked the occasion. 

 

"At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. 

 

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning. Both Rahul and Sonia are scheduled to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and left soon after. 

Earlier in the day, paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "From today, we are entering Pujya Bapu's 150th anniversary year. It is a great opportunity for all of us to fulfill his dreams."

"The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place," he added in a later tweet.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted images after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

 

"Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light." he said.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and performed 'parikrama' to the 'samadhi'.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat, also paid homage to the Mahatma. 

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

Many other leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to social media to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

 

(With inputs from Agencies)

 

Tags: mahatma gandhi, narendra modi, antonio guterres, ram nath kovind, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain vs Volvo V90: specification, comparison

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class All-Terrain in India at a price tag of Rs 75 lakh.
 

Karun Nair claims to be fittest Indian player, says triple ton was taken negatively

Nair, who became the only Indian after Virender Sehwag to smash a triple century in the longest format, said he was disappointed on being ignored from the national scene despite such a colossal feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

6 Indian American teens get prestigious Davidson Fellows scholarships

Kavya Kopparapu (in pic), 18, from Virginia and Rahul Subramaniam, 17, from Connecticut were recipients of USD 50,000 each as 2018 Davidson Fellows laureates. (Photo: Twitter | @KavyaKopparapu)
 

Renault Kwid-based electric car concept K-Ze revealed at Paris Motor Show

EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Minor explosion in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 5 injured

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Watch: Puducherry CM gets into drain, cleans it for 'Swachhata Hi Seva’ mission

In the video, the Congress leader is seen in white clothes and his dhoti hitched up. He is seen extracting muck from a drain. (Photo: Twitter | V Narayanasamy)

Lucknow techie death: Autopsy report says Apple executive died due to gunshot injury

Tiwari was admitted to the hospital at 2:05 am on early Sunday morning and breathed his last at around 2:25 am. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar retracts Rafale comment, says never supported anybody in deal

Pawar demanded that the government explain to Parliament the escalation in price of Rafale jets from Rs 650 crore during the UPA rule to Rs 1,600 crore under Modi. (Photo: File) 

US move resolution to posthumously award Mahatma Gandhi with highest civilian honour

The announcement in this regard was made during the popular India Day Parade in New York in August. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham