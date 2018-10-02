search on deccanchronicle.com
Noted musician Balabhaskar passes away week after deadly car crash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 9:18 am IST
The tragic accident claimed their only daughter's life and took place when they were returning home from Thrissur on Sept 25.
The couple, married for 18 years, had Tejaswini after 14 years of prayers and treatment. (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram: Noted violinist and music composer Balabhaskar who was injured in a fatal car accident exactly a week ago succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday. 

The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Thrissur when their car rammed into a roadside tree at Pallippuram on September 25.

 

Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi's two-year-old daughter Tejaswini was killed in the tragic accident. Whereas the musician was fighting for his life. According to reports, he died around 1 am on Tuesday.

His wife and the driver of the car are currently recovering in the hospital. 

The couple, married for 18 years, had Tejaswini after 14 years of prayers and treatment. The unfortunate accident happened while the family was on their way to Thiruvananthapuram after paying obeisance at various temples in Thrissur and Ernakulam for their lone child born after a long wait. 

Balabhaskar, the child prodigy, who started his music career at a young age of 12 with stage shows, was the youngest music composer to have worked in the Malayalam film industry by composing for the movie Mangalya Pallak while he was just 17. 

