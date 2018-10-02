search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirav Modi scam bygone, bank slowly getting back on growth path: PNB MD Sunil Mehta

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi duped PNB of Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent LoUs.
PNB reported a loss of Rs 940 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2018-19. It clocked a profit of Rs 343.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. (Photo: File | PTI)
 PNB reported a loss of Rs 940 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2018-19. It clocked a profit of Rs 343.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to turn profitable this fiscal year and is poised for growth, its managing director Sunil Mehta said, asserting that the Rs 14,000-crore Nirav Modi scam is a bygone.

Mehta said he hopes that PNB will be back into the black during 2018-19 due to various efforts taken by the bank after the fraud came to light in January this year.

 

"The bank has demonstrated its capability to absorb such a shock and hopefully it would be back into the black during this financial year itself," he told news agency PTI in an interview, after donating Rs 5 crore for flood relief and rehabilitation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The bank is slowly getting on to the growth path, he said, adding that credit growth is picking up and has surpassed industry average.

PNB reported a loss of Rs 940 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2018-19. It clocked a profit of Rs 343.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

To give fillip to expansion plan, the bank's board has sought a capital support of Rs 5,431 crore from the government through issuance of preferential shares.

The proposed fund infusion would support growth initiatives of the bank. The previous fund infusion of Rs 2,816 crore earlier this year was for meeting regulatory ratios, he said.

So in all, PNB is set to get a fund support of Rs 8,247 crore, out of the Rs 65,000 crore earmarked for the entire public sector banking system for the current fiscal year.

The fund infusion would be made after clearance from an extra general meeting (EGM) due on October 30 and other regulatory approvals.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi duped PNB of Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), in connivance with certain bank officials.

A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011.

Talking about PNB's initiative for flood-ravaged Kerala, Mehta said: "PNB has always shown commitment for the national cause. The major havoc flood has played in Kerala needs sympathetic consideration from all in the country and PNB cannot be behind."

As part of the initiative, PNB employees and retirees have collected Rs 5 crore for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Tags: sunil mehta, pnb, nirav modi, mehul choksi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
 

Exercise can help cut depression, schizophrenia symptoms

Based on compelling evidence from a meta-review of existing research, the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) has issued new guidelines to promote exercise as a key additional treat for mental health conditions.
 

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser research

Last year, US astrophysicists Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss won the physics prize for the discovery of gravitational waves. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not ‘satisfied’ with govt assurance, will continue protests, say farmers

The farmers were marching towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, but were stopped at Delhi-UP border with police using water cannons to disperse them. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: High drama after Kiran Bedi asks AIADMK MLA to wrap up speech

The dramatic scenes took place during an event to mark Puducherry's status as a Union Territory free of open defecation. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Officials hint at infection as 21 Asiatic lions die in one month at Gir forest

An official from the Gir forest department revealed that 11 lion deaths were reported between September 11 and September 19, while 10 more big cats died in the next 10 days which means one death daily. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hope for people seeking equality, empowerment, dignity: PM’s tribute to Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Kisan rally: Thousands of farmers try to enter Delhi, police use tear gas

Farmers along the UP-Delhi border were stopped during the 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' and police resorted to using of teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham