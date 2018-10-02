search on deccanchronicle.com
Minor explosion in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 5 injured

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 11:38 am IST
The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area.
A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: Five people were injured in an explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in the city's northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am, a police officer said. 

 

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said. The building also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman, the officer said. 

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said.

More details are awaited. 

