Minor explosion in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 5 injured

Kolkata: Five people were injured in an explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in the city's northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am, a police officer said.

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said. The building also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman, the officer said.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said.

More details are awaited.