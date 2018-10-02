search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kisan rally: Thousands of farmers try to enter Delhi, police use tear gas

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on Sept 23, was joined by farmers from various parts of UP.
Farmers along the UP-Delhi border were stopped during the 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' and police resorted to using of teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Photo: PTI)
 Farmers along the UP-Delhi border were stopped during the 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' and police resorted to using of teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, blocking traffic movement on arterial roads leading to the national capital.

National Highways leading to the national capital were swamped with farmers who came in from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh. 

 

Farmers along the UP-Delhi border were stopped during the 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' and police resorted to using of teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Police picketed the border with Uttar Pradesh, imposing prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting, usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments. 

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on September 23, was joined by farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

They came on foot, in buses and tractor trolleys. They carried banners of Bhartiya Kisan Union, which gave the call for the march to press for a series of demands. 

"We are not seeking any alms from the government. We want our right," said Harmik Singh, a farmer who came from Meerut. Farmers are in distress because of high electricity prices and fuel rates shooting through the roof, he said. 

"Aap ko 500 rupiya ka gas theek lagta hai? (Does LPG price of Rs 500 sound right to you," he asked. 

Another farmer claimed that over 3 lakh peasants are marching towards Rajghat. Their list of demands include unconditional loan waiver for farmers, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a cut in diesel prices. 

Tags: kisan kranti padyatra, delhi-up border, loan waiver
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain vs Volvo V90: specification, comparison

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class All-Terrain in India at a price tag of Rs 75 lakh.
 

Karun Nair claims to be fittest Indian player, says triple ton was taken negatively

Nair, who became the only Indian after Virender Sehwag to smash a triple century in the longest format, said he was disappointed on being ignored from the national scene despite such a colossal feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

6 Indian American teens get prestigious Davidson Fellows scholarships

Kavya Kopparapu (in pic), 18, from Virginia and Rahul Subramaniam, 17, from Connecticut were recipients of USD 50,000 each as 2018 Davidson Fellows laureates. (Photo: Twitter | @KavyaKopparapu)
 

Renault Kwid-based electric car concept K-Ze revealed at Paris Motor Show

EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Minor explosion in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 5 injured

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Watch: Puducherry CM gets into drain, cleans it for 'Swachhata Hi Seva’ mission

In the video, the Congress leader is seen in white clothes and his dhoti hitched up. He is seen extracting muck from a drain. (Photo: Twitter | V Narayanasamy)

Lucknow techie death: Autopsy report says Apple executive died due to gunshot injury

Tiwari was admitted to the hospital at 2:05 am on early Sunday morning and breathed his last at around 2:25 am. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar retracts Rafale comment, says never supported anybody in deal

Pawar demanded that the government explain to Parliament the escalation in price of Rafale jets from Rs 650 crore during the UPA rule to Rs 1,600 crore under Modi. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham