search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao facing same odds as YSR, NTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Congress has record of defeating Opposition through an alliance.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Will caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao do a YSR or an NTR? He is fighting an alliance of Opposition parties like his two predecessors, whose fate was decided differently in undivided Andhra Pradesh. In 2009, then chief minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy retained power after fighting the election against the grand alliance led by the Telugu Desam. In 1989, TD patriarch N.T. Rama Rao was defeated by the Congress in spite of forming a ‘mahakutami’. In both the elections, the Congress defeated an alliance formed by the Telugu Desam-led Opposition, Against this backdrop, the results of the forthcoming Assembly elections are creating interest. 

The 2009 Opposition comprised the Telugu Desam, the TRS and the Left and was ranged against the Congress which was in power with YSR as Chief Minister.  The Congress retained power by winning 156 seats out of 294. In the 2004 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 185 seats. Reacting to the reduced margin, Dr Rajashekhar Reddy commented, “The people have given only pass marks and not distinction.” In 1989, then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao dissolved the Assembly four months ahead of schedule to go with the Lok Sabha elections. 

 

The Telugu Desam, CPM. CPI, BJP, Janata Dal and Congress(S) formed a grand alliance to the Congress led by Marri Chenna Reddy. The Congress came to power by winning 181 seats and routing the TD.  Just about four and a half years ago, in 1985, the TD had swept to power with 202 seats out of the 249 it had contested from against the total of 294 seats. This time, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has dissolved the Assembly nine months ahead of ahead of schedule. While the TRS is going it alone, the non-BJP Opposition parties are trying to form a grand alliance to fight the ruling party.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, n.t. rama rao, y s rajashekhar reddy
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Elantra gets new features; prices hiked by upto Rs 85,000

These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant.
 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
 

Women orgasm for 17 per cent longer while masturbating with a vibrator: study

Researchers expected that manual masturbation may take longer (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dandi march carved out in a needle’s eye

The details are precise — the walking stick Gandhiji carried, his spectacles, the folds of the people’s clothes, their ornaments, are all done excellently.

Off-campus centres by private varsities is violation of law

University Grants Commission

'MP CM hypocrite, full of deceit': Computer Baba quits as state minister

Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', claimed the government did little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. (Photo: File | ANI)

Harvard professor Gita Gopinath appointed IMF chief economist

Gita Gopinath currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University. (Photo: File)

In a first, UPSC allows candidates to withdraw from exams

UPS chairman Arvind Saxena said UPSC's experience with civil services exam is that roughly 50 pc of 10 lakh plus candidates who fill in application forms for preliminary exams actually write papers. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham