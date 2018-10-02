Congress weakened secularism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Citing the arrogance, politics of entitlement and arm-twisting tactics of the Congress as the reasons for the weakening of the spirit of secularism, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Muslims have high representation only in prisons, just as Dalits are represented adequately only in manual scavenging. In every institution and on all crucial criteria, they are lagging so far behind, that it is now an issue for every Indian to ask themselves — can we afford to have a part of India, our own brothers and sisters, so far behind that it is inhuman?”

Refusing to disclose if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had consulted him on the decision to dissolve the Assembly and hold early elections, Mr Owaisi in an exclusive interview with this newspaper termed the decision as bold and confident. “Mr Rao has delivered on all fronts. Despite being a new state, with several bifurcation issues, he has ensured we grew, opportunities were created for everyone, there were no riots or lynchings, no major law and order problems, and the best social welfare schemes in the entire country. He will be next the Chief Minister of a stable government,” Mr Owaisi said.

He dismissed the criticism of the Congress that the TRS is a clandestine ally of the BJP and is rumoured to be considering joining the NDA government after 2019, saying, “If the Congress still has a soul, let it do some soul searching. You partner with an Andhra party whose sole philosophy was to oppose the Congress. TD became secular after being a partner of Modi for four years.”

Terming secularism as a value every Indian has the responsibility to protect in the next general elections, Mr Owaisi asked, “Why should only Muslims have to protect secularism? Should not every Indian have to protect it? Does it take the Supreme Court to remind the Centre that protecting people from mob lynching and ensuring fundamental rights for all citizens, including right to life, is their duty?”