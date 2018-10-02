search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress calls for second freedom struggle against Modi govt to fight hate, violence

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
At Wardha meet, Congress Working Committee also condemned use of force against protesting farmers on their way to Delhi.
The CWC meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attended among others by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 The CWC meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attended among others by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Sevagram (Maharashtra): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday called for a "second freedom struggle" against the Modi government to combat the ideology of "hate and violence", saying the same reason had led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Holding its meeting at Mahadev Bhavan, Sevagram Ashram, in Wardha district of Maharashtra on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the CWC also condemned the use of force against protesting farmers on their way to the national capital.

 

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the CWC has passed two resolutions recalling the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to the "Indian thought process, its soul and body".

"(Former prime minister) Lal Bahadur Shastri's call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' is not just a slogan but a way of life. We will continue to fight for farmers' rights," he said. Surjewala said the second freedom struggle will be against the Modi government for practising politics of "hatred, divisiveness, fear, polarisation, crushing dissent and debates".

"The Modi government is against India's plurality and is indulging in politics of revenge, falsehood and betrayal. It is easy to talk about Gandhiji in speeches. It's just political opportunism," he said.

The CWC underscored the hypocrisy of those who vilified Gandhi and his thoughts, but are brazenly championing it now, he said.

"The second freedom struggle will be against the government that practices politics of hate, vendetta, threat, murder, intimidation, crushing healthy debate and dissent," he said.

"Farmers who had come to seek grievance redressal were beaten up and lathi-charged. Water cannons and tear gas was also used. We condemn the autocratic Modi government and the prime minister who is drunk with power. We express solidarity with the farmers and resolve to redress their grievances if voted to power," he said.

The CWC meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attended among others by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Tags: congress working committee, modi government, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Sangli




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
 

Exercise can help cut depression, schizophrenia symptoms

Based on compelling evidence from a meta-review of existing research, the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) has issued new guidelines to promote exercise as a key additional treat for mental health conditions.
 

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser research

Last year, US astrophysicists Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss won the physics prize for the discovery of gravitational waves. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirav Modi scam bygone, bank slowly getting back on growth path: PNB MD Sunil Mehta

PNB reported a loss of Rs 940 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2018-19. It clocked a profit of Rs 343.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. (Photo: File | PTI)

Not ‘satisfied’ with govt assurance, will continue protests, say farmers

The farmers were marching towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, but were stopped at Delhi-UP border with police using water cannons to disperse them. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: High drama after Kiran Bedi asks AIADMK MLA to wrap up speech

The dramatic scenes took place during an event to mark Puducherry's status as a Union Territory free of open defecation. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Officials hint at infection as 21 Asiatic lions die in one month at Gir forest

An official from the Gir forest department revealed that 11 lion deaths were reported between September 11 and September 19, while 10 more big cats died in the next 10 days which means one death daily. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hope for people seeking equality, empowerment, dignity: PM’s tribute to Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham