Announce 5-day work week for state govt employees: Karnataka minister requests HDK

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge has requested Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to announce five-day work week for all the state government employees.

"It'll be good if five days week can be considered, it will boost the work capacity of the state government employees," Kharge stated in the letter.

Kharge added that he got the same demand from many of the state government employees.

He wrote the letter to the Chief Minister on August 29, however, it came out in media on Monday.