Amit Shah to hold big meeting in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Karimnagar on October 10. He will visiting Hyderabad again on October 28, TS BJP president K Laxman said. Dr Laxman said Mr Shah’s Karimnagar meeting was meant to intensify the BJP’s election campaign. Dr Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central ministers would also participate in the election campaign.

He said that the BJP Yuva Morcha National Sammelan would be held at Hyderabad on October 27 and 28. He said on October 28, Mr Shah would address the meeting and also conduct a huge rally in the city on the same day.

Dr Laxman said the party had constituted an election manifesto committee with former MLA N.V.V.S. Prabhakar Rao as chairman. He said that it would a people’s manifesto. It would not be aimed at getting votes but for the future development of he state. Mr Prabhakar said the committee in its first meeting discussed issues like pensions, supply of protected drinking water, fee reimbursement.