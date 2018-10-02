search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

8-yr-old killed in explosion in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar; Trinamool blames RSS

PTI/ANI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Calling explosion 'pre-planned' South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman claimed that he was the actual target of the blast.
The explosion took place outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under in Dum Dum around 9 am, the police said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The explosion took place outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under in Dum Dum around 9 am, the police said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: An eight-year-old child was killed in a high-intensity explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in Kolkata’s northern suburbs on Tuesday.

Nine others, including a woman, were injured in the explosion.

 

The explosion took place outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under in Dum Dum around 9 am, the police said.

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the police said.

The cause of the explosion is not known. A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion, the police said.

"Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder blast. But it is not so. We are trying to find out the details. Forensic experts, along with the CID bomb disposal squad, are examining the area," news agency PTI quoted as saying.

The building also has the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman Panchu Roy, who claimed that he was the actual target of the blast.

Roy stopped short of naming any political party as he said: "Forces, which are currently attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress all over Bengal are behind the attack."

Calling the explosion “pre-planned”, Roy told PTI: "They had planned to kill me and other TMC workers, as it would create panic and help them gain foothold in the area.”

West Bengal minister Purnendu Basu said, “I think this type of blast is similar to the ones carried out by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) elsewhere.”

Tags: kolkata explosion, nagerbazar explosion, dum dum
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

At school and at church in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, she had long been told that liking someone of the same sex was not only a sin, but could also be a sign that a sinister spell had been cast on you. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Four injured at famous 'Salt Bae' restaurant as flame stunt goes wrong

A Czech tourist was badly burned as her dress caught fire (Photo: YouTube)
 

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

Air passengers are expected to witness an increase in the flight ticket prices this festive season, as the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have on Monday surged to the highest level since March 2014, as per the data from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Neck cracking by chiropractors can cause bleeding inside the eye and harm vision

An expert called chiropractic treatments too dangerous (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain vs Volvo V90: specification, comparison

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class All-Terrain in India at a price tag of Rs 75 lakh.
 

Karun Nair claims to be fittest Indian player, says triple ton was taken negatively

Nair, who became the only Indian after Virender Sehwag to smash a triple century in the longest format, said he was disappointed on being ignored from the national scene despite such a colossal feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials hint at infection as 21 Asiatic lions die in one month at Gir forest

An official from the Gir forest department revealed that 11 lion deaths were reported between September 11 and September 19, while 10 more big cats died in the next 10 days which means one death daily. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hope for people seeking equality, empowerment, dignity: PM’s tribute to Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Kisan rally: Thousands of farmers try to enter Delhi, police use tear gas

Farmers along the UP-Delhi border were stopped during the 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' and police resorted to using of teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

High-intensity blast in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, 4 seriously injured

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham