Jagan inaugurates Village Secretariat complex in Velplula

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the complex built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 cr at Velplula village in YSR district on Thursday. (By Arrangement)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the Velpula Village Secretariat Complex was a model for the entire state due to the initiatives from local leaders and villagers.

The chief minister inaugurated the complex built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 cr at Velplula village in YSR district on Thursday. The secretariat was built on an acre of valuable site closer to Kadapa -Pulivendula main road. Sachivalayam was built with Rs 40 lakh and the Rythu Bharosa Kendram with Rs 21.80 lakh along with a YSR Health Clinic, a digital library, a post office and a cooperative society. A separate bus stand was also built in the complex.

The CM was on a three-day visit of YSR district to participate, among other events, in the death anniversary of slain YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Idupulapaya.

Through, the CM was scheduled to reach Velpula Village by helicopter, the unfavorable climatic conditions due to heavy rains forced the administration to change the plans. Jagan reached the destination by road from Kadapa airport.

He reached the airport in Kadapa by a special aircraft from Gannavaram in the afternoon and was scheduled to reach Velpula by helicopter. However, later, the authorities arranged his travel by road following unfavorable sky conditions.

In view of his visit, the district police banned protests and rallies for three days. The teachers and employees unions had called for a protest over the CPS issue, the district police were more vigilant. Additional forces were posted at Idupulapaya and other locations.

Jagan was welcomed at Kadapa airport by deputy chief minister Amzad Bhasha, incharge minister Adimulapu Suresh, collector Ramaraju and SP Anbu along with MLAs and leaders from the district.