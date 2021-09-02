Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Tollywood drugs case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tollywood drugs case: Actress Charmee appears before ED

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood personalities in connection with the case
Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT then, was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT then, was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Actress Charmee Kaur appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday after being summoned as part of a money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying  high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, that was busted by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

 

The drug racket was exposed in July 2017 and several cases related to drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested, including a US citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with the NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national besides seven B.Tech degree holders employed with multi-national companies here.

The names of some Tollywood personalities came out during the interrogation of persons arrested in connection with the racket.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, as part of its investigation, had also probed the alleged drug-links with Tollywood, and had then questioned 11 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the driver of one of the actor and had also collected hair and nail samples.

 

The SIT questioned them to find out if they had any links with the racket as consumers or suppliers or with those arrested.

The ED summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those questioned by SIT and they were asked to appear before it.

Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT then, was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it.

Since her debut in Tollywood in 2002, Charmee has also worked in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam films.

On August 31, noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had appeared before the central agency.

 

Tags: tollywood drug case, tollywood drug racket, tollywood drug scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


