Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Schools reopen for C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools reopen for Classes 9 to 11 in Tamil Nadu from Thursday

ANI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 1:23 pm IST
Students were provided masks and sanitisers at the entrance of the school
Teachers welcome students as they arrives to attend classes at a school in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
  Teachers welcome students as they arrives to attend classes at a school in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened from Thursday for Classes 9 to 11.

After the reopening of the schools, students and teachers of Arumbakkam Government Higher Secondary, CMDA Colony made their way to the school.

 

Students were provided masks and sanitisers at the entrance of the school and proper social distancing was maintained.

"The teachers are providing us masks and ample amount of sanitiser to maintain hygiene," said a student.

"No student is allowed to enter the classroom without wearing a mask," she further added.

Another student said, "Yesterday, the school reopened for Classes 10 to 12 and today it has reopened for Classes 9 to 11."

"I am really glad that the schools have reopened because this way we can directly interact with the teachers," she added.

 

Students and teachers were instructed to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.

...
Tags: tamil nadu schools, tamil nadu covid19
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. (PTI)

SC expresses concern over fake, communal news on social media, some channels

The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka mandates RT-PCR test for passengers from select countries

The entrance of the Curzon sector of the Kodanad estate. (Photo: DC)

Kodanad case: Court gives govt four weeks time to submit status report

The Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools. (Photo: AFP/File)

Kerala to set up expert panel to study practicality of reopening schools



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->